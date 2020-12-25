Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $203.76

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.55. 954,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,146. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

