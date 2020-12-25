Brokerages Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) PT at €11.25

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.25 ($13.23).

Several research firms have commented on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

