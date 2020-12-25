Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $260.14

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.62. 276,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,036. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.01.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

