Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYGN. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 183,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,014. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.69. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,075,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 584,219 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

