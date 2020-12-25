Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $112.75

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

PKG opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

