Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Target Price at $22.60

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 49,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 131,517 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 211,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

