Brokerages Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) PT at $13.00

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $445.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,486 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

