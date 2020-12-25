Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) PT at $48.77

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 261,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,956. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 469.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 236,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.