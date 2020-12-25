Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $46.71.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

