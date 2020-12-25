Brokers Offer Predictions for Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $41.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

