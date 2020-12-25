Brokers Offer Predictions for Ventas, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

VTR stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 14.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

