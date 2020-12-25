Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 11393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.