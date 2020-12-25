Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $242.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.08.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL opened at $247.88 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $251.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

