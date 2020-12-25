Burst Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Burst has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $6,338.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,111,761,310 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

