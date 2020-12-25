BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Shares Down 5.9%

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL) shares fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

About BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company accepts checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

