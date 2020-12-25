Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,588 shares of company stock worth $17,462,459. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.