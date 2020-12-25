Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Sell”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.16. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

