Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVGW. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

CVGW opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

