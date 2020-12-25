California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 146 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of eHealth worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.