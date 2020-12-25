California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,884 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $6,094,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 646,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GT. BidaskClub lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

