California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Associated Banc worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASB. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $17.04 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

