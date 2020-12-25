California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,906 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Cabot worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabot by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Cabot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 200,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cabot by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 220,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 306,501 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cabot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Cabot stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

