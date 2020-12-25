California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at $27,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 137,346.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,006 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 488.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $11,130,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,196,993.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,109,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $14.88 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

