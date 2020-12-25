California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,206 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 338.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE EPR opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.83.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.