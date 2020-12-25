California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACA. CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.28 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

