Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7,000.00, but opened at $7,400.00. Camellia Plc (CAM.L) shares last traded at $7,350.00, with a volume of 47 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of £200.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,847.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,176.60.

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camellia Plc will post 64799.9984152 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Ann Walker purchased 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,874 ($89.81) per share, with a total value of £8,248.80 ($10,777.11).

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

