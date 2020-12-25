Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Trading Up 10.7%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s share price was up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,040,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,414% from the average daily volume of 68,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Cansortium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

