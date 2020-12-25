Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46.

CCBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 73,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

