Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.