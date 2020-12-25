Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 5.7%

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.94. Approximately 30,234,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 45,960,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

