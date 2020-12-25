cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.60. cbdMD shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 9,555 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

