CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.30

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 116894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31.

In other CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,603,020.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.