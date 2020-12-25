CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

