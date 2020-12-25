Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Celer Network has a market cap of $25.88 million and $2.45 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00047639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

