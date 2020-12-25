Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

