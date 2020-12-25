Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 5,314,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,167,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
CDEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $453.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 6.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,626 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
