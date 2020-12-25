Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 5,314,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,167,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $453.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 6.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,626 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

