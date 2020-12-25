Chainlink Market Capitalization Reaches $4.67 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $4.67 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $11.74 or 0.00047871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00330992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.36 or 0.02224411 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,509,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

