Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.07.

GTLS stock opened at $121.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $123.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

