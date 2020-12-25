ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $137,970.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $861,499.65 and $137,970.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,543.35 or 1.00003689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020770 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00051012 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

