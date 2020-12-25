Chatham Lodging Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 634% compared to the average volume of 139 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $530.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

