Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $283.28 and traded as high as $299.50. Chesnara plc (CSN.L) shares last traded at $283.00, with a volume of 69,543 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £442.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 53.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 279.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.98.

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesnara plc will post 2749.0000217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($106,610.92).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

