CIBC Boosts Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) Price Target to C$1.60

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) stock opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$256.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 30.66 and a quick ratio of 30.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95. Canopy Rivers Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$1.68.

Get Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) alerts:

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Rivers Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.