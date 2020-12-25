Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $752.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce $752.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.16 million. Ciena reported sales of $832.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $1,436,064. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ciena by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 107,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

