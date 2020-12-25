Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.23. 226,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

