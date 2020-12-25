Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $357.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.12.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $356.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $369.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -167.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.58.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,038 shares of company stock worth $57,395,772. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

