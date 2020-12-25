Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 241137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.