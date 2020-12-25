CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,876 shares of company stock valued at $137,516 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 198,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

