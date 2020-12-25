CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 92.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.82 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

