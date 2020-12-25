CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNOOC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of CEO stock opened at $94.55 on Thursday. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNOOC by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at about $29,042,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

