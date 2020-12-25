Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.90.

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$77.60 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

